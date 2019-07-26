‘Extremely dangerous’ suspect wanted in killing of NC mom of 5 captured in SC

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WBTV) – A man wanted in the killing of a Monroe mother of five has been arrested.

A manhunt got underway for 25-year-old Byron Watkins Thursday as a SWAT situation unfolded in Union County.

Watkins, who deputies say was considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” is now in jail in Lexington, South Carolina.

Watkins is one of two men facing charges in the killing of Lucero Sosa Capote. Officials say Watkins and 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant broke into Capote’s home on Tower Court around 4:40 a.m. July 12 to rob the place. Capote was shot and killed while trying to protect her children. Two of her children were injured.

His arrest follows Thursday’s SWAT situation along the North Carolina/South Carolina border on Winterberry Lane. Deputies say they went there to serve a warrant on Watkins.

A shot was apparently fired in the SWAT encounter, but it was not made clear who fired the shot. Officials say no officers were hurt.

“We have a perimeter we’re checking every vehicle we’re checking in trunks and making sure there’s no way this individual can escape that way,” City of Monroe Communications Director Peter Hovanec said.

“Active search for murder suspect underway near N.C./SC state line involving multiple agencies,” Union County Sheriff’s Office stated in a tweet.

Just after 3 p.m., officials said the scene of the SWAT situation was cleared and that Watkins was not found in the house.

SLED had sent a robot into the house to check if Watkins was there and determined he was not.

Monroe Police confirm the second man charged in this case, Sturdivant, turned himself in Wednesday night.

