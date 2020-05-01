F-15E Strike Eagles from Seymour Johnson COVID-19 responders with flyover

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – F-15E Strike Eagles from the 4th Fighter Wing showed their appreciation and support for eastern North Carolina medical professionals and first responders during a regional flyover on Friday.

Residents were able to observe the tribute from the safety of their own neighborhoods and were asked to practice social distancing guidelines, not gather in groups, and wear masks around persons other than those living in their household.

Citizens were asked to refrain from traveling to the physical locations of the flyovers, as this could have hindered emergency vehicles from safely traveling to hospitals in those areas.

The flyover was Seymour Johnson’s salute to the medical professionals, essential-business employees, emergency responders, and all American heroes on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, and also represents a symbol of unity for eastern North Carolina.

