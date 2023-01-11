RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN/AP) – Flights across the United States were delayed after a reported computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration, the Associated Press reported.

The FAA shared on social media that its Notice to Air Missions System was impacted and it is working to restore it.

Officials said that they are “performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.”

The FAA also stated that this is impacting “[o]perations across the National Airspace System.”

Just before 7 a.m., the FAA said it is still working to restore the Notice to Air Missions System.

Officials said that some “functions are beginning to come back on line, [but] National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

Multiple flights have been delayed at RDU. To check the status of your flight, click here.