(The Hill) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a fire on an American Airlines flights after a plane reported engine damage in North Carolina.

American Airlines Flight 2288 canceled its takeoff from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina last Thursday, due to a possible engine fire, the FAA told The Hill. The FAA is investigating the incident.

The incident on the plane leaving Charlotte, which was bound for Dallas-Fort Worth, was due to a mechanical issue, the airline said. It was taken out of service for maintenance.

