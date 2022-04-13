RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hooked on Facebook? A study finds you’ve got plenty of company in North Carolina.

A digital marketing agency on Wednesday pegged our state as the one most obsessed with social media in the nation.

Hennessey Digital broke down the number of monthly Google searches for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms in each state and compared them to that state’s population.

It found the 9 million monthly searches in North Carolina works out to nearly 870 social media-related searches for every 1,000 people — the highest rate in the country.

Tennessee was second with 864 for every 1,000 people, followed by Maine, New Hampshire and New Mexico. Hawaii ranked last with roughly half as many social media searches as North Carolina had.