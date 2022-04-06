RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s another attack ad in the heated Republican U.S. Senate primary — and this one comes from state Democrats.

The ad makes some strong claims against three of the four main candidates in the race: former Gov. Pat McCrory, former Congressman Mark Walker and current U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.

THE CLAIMS: The ad links those three to a proposal floated by Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida that would raise federal income taxes for nearly 40 percent of North Carolinians, and would end Medicare and Social Security.

THE FACTS: The 47-second digital ad doesn’t specifically say any of those three endorse those plans.

Rather, it attempts to connect them by association to ideas advanced by other Republicans across the country — most notably the controversial “skin-in-the-game” tax proposal from Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The plan from Scott that would require all Americans to pay at least some federal personal income tax. A nonprofit’s breakdown assumes Scott’s plan would require a tax liability — or, the amount of tax owed on your level of income — and found 39.8 percent of people in North Carolina would pay more in taxes.

A previous CBS 17 Fact Check rated that claim as true.

The ad uses clips of Walker and McCrory saying favorable things about Scott as a person and as a senator. But there’s a difference between liking the man and liking his plan, and both of those campaigns told CBS 17 they aren’t in favor of it.

McCrory campaign spokesman Jordan Shaw said the former governor “doesn’t support the items in the Scott plan that (the ad is) referencing.”

And in a statement provided by campaign spokesman Juan Pleitez, Walker said he agrees with the “premise” of having skin in the game but “would not support suggested tax increases.”

Walker “would be hesitant to increase tax burdens on Americans,” he said. “And though I believe they need much reform, I am 100 percent opposed to ending Social Security and Medicare.”

Budd campaign spokesman Jonathan Felts also said the Congressman does not support ending Social Security or Medicare and “has a very clear record of supporting tax cuts on working families and opposing tax hikes.”

Floyd McKissick Jr., a former state senator who’s the state Democratic Party’s first vice chair, responded to their claims by challenging those candidates to explain how their plans differ.

“And the challenge is, those are the policies identified by the Republican Party,” McKissick said. “Those are the ones that they are going to be embracing. He will be a lone voice if he does not stand with them.”

The ad only mentions three people running for the open seat and leaves out combat veteran Marjorie Eastman, the only top-tier candidate in the GOP primary race who has not held elected office.

McKissick says the Democrats focused on those three simply because they are polling the highest.

A CBS 17/The Hill/Emerson College poll released earlier this week found Budd leading the field at 38 percent of likely primary voters, followed by McCrory (22 percent) and Walker (9 percent).

“To me, those are the Republicans that are likely to get the largest focus of attention,” McKissick said. “Any Republican who wants to stand up and speak about these issues, they should do it. But those three in particular should be held accountable for their party’s policies that can have a devastating impact upon North Carolina voters.”

McKissick says the ad is targeted for Republicans or unaffiliated voters who plan next month to vote in the GOP primary.

But why are the Democrats — whose November nominee likely will be former Chief Justice of North Carolina Cheri Beasley — getting involved in the Republican race in the first place?

“I think the key thing is that that is what’s been articulated as the policy of the Republican Party,” McKissick said. “If that’s the policy, they come up with 11 points. Those are the critical things that they are selling to voters, is what Republicans will bring in terms of change. They need to understand the financial devastating impacts that can have on their finances. And likewise, in terms of their access to health care.”