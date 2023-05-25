RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health leaders are raising concerns about a new epidemic — loneliness.

And they say it was almost certainly made worse by the last one — COVID-19.

But the United States’ top doctor recently came forward with a strong claim about the lack of those interpersonal connections. Is he overstating the negative effect it could have on your health?

THE CLAIM: Widespread loneliness in the U.S. can be as harmful to your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, according to Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General.

THE FACTS: It sounds hard to believe, but a local expert says it checks out.

“I definitely agree that loneliness is as dangerous as smoking,” said Dr. Ed Fisher, a professor in the department of health behavior at the University of North Carolina’s Gillings School of Global Public Health.

Murthy’s claim first showed up in an 82-page report published earlier this month titled “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation,” in which he says the lack of social connection can increase the risk for premature death “as much as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.”

Fisher, an expert on social isolation and loneliness, says research that started in 1988 by researchers at the University of Michigan showed that isolation was as hazardous to a person’s health as smoking.

“And a number of studies have replicated those analyses, added more data over the last 35 years,” he added, “and we keep getting the same results — that being socially isolated is as lethal as smoking cigarettes.”

The surgeon general’s report says loneliness increases the risk of premature death by nearly 30 percent, pointing out the correlation between poor social relationships and a higher risk of stroke and heart disease.

The report says technology has made the problem worse, with one study saying people using social media for at least two hours a day were more than twice as likely as those using them for 30 minutes daily to say they felt socially isolated.

The report did not include the data behind it, but Fisher says the way to do that is by studying death rates — “the primary marker we’re looking at,” he said.

Fisher says there are many ways to measure isolation, from counting the number of church and social organizations to which a person belongs, to asking more subjective questions like whether a person simply feels lonely or isolated.

“And people in the field sort of get up in arms with each other as to whether it’s really loneliness or it’s really social isolation,” he said. “And the answer, of course, is that it’s both. But the important thing … is that the loneliness, however it’s measured, loneliness and isolation keep coming up as being really serious health hazards akin to smoking cigarettes.”

And naturally, it got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic when schools, churches and other social organizations closed their doors to slow the spread of the virus.

“Before COVID, everybody realized that these kinds of social influences were important. COVID showed us that they are REALLY important,” Fisher said. “COVID sort of shined a bright light on all of this and made us see it more clearly than we might.”

So, aside from the obvious — getting people to connect with each other — what’s the solution?

“There’s not a magic pill anywhere in this landscape,” Fisher said.

He pointed to research from Redford Williams at Duke that found people who had heart attacks were more likely to survive longer if they have at least one person to whom they can reach out and talk about personal matters or ask a favor.

“Have a confidant,” he said. “Have somebody that you can turn to, and if you have one, remember their birthdays. Don’t go six months without talking with them. Cultivate your confidant.”

Another solution is perhaps less obvious.

“It’s not the number of friends you had. It’s the variety of connections you have,” he said. “Being with one group of people gives us a safe space in which to talk about our concerns in other settings, and so having diverse connections is really healthy.”