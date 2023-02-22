RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Do North Carolina’s public schools really rank as some of the worst in the U.S.?

In putting the state in the bottom 10 nationally, one website says they do.

But a closer look at the numbers behind those rankings shows why you might not want to put much stock in them.

THE CLAIM: The scholarship-shopping website scholaroo.com puts North Carolina’s K-12 schools in a tie for 43rd nationally, with the state coming out no better than 35th in any of the three main subcategories factoring into that low score.

THE FACTS: Simply put, those rankings just aren’t credible, an education expert says.

“Short answer, yes, this is clickbait,” said Ethan Hutt, an associate professor in the University of North Carolina School of Education.

That’s largely because it’s very difficult to draw comparisons between states when it comes to education or a similarly broad topic.

“Any time you are seeing a list that’s trying to compare schools in the U.S., you want to immediately approach it with some caution and a grain of salt because there’s just so much variation in what’s provided to schools,” Hutt added.

The website scored the states in 43 different areas, from standardized test scores to how many schools appear on national top-100 lists to certain crime rates.

Each measure is worth between 6.7 percent and 0.57 percent of the final score and is funneled into three broad categories: student success, school quality or student safety.

Not all of those measures are useless. Some are actually significant, Hutt said, even if the study doesn’t exactly quantify them in a meaningful way.

“I think they get close to some good measures — like, I think it’s good to ask students, you know, are they happy in school? Do they feel safe?” Hutt said. “You’d also want to ask, I think, stakeholders in the community. Do they think the schools are good? Are they serving the needs of the community? Are they responsive?”

The problem is, many of those categories are considered “noisy statistics” that aren’t adjusted for demographics, school population or other factors that can skew them.

Others simply don’t mean anything in a state-by-state comparison — like SAT scores, Hutt said.

“Schools don’t prep the SAT, so to measure SAT score is kind of silly,” he said. “And then you combine the fact that some states actually require all students to take the SAT. So those states would be artificially lower because everyone’s taking it, as opposed to just college populations. So it’s kind of a mess from from from top to bottom.”

When CBS 17 News asked Scholaroo for its response to the criticism of its rankings, a spokesperson identified only as Gaby said “the educational system in the U.S. needs to be approached with caution.

“That’s why our data team collected and processed over 1,900 public data points taking into consideration the number of students and the particular conditions of every state,” the statement continued. “Each metric evaluated was scored individually on a scale that allows for balance and proportionality among all results.”

So, if this list isn’t credible, is there one that is?

Hutt points to the National Assessment of Educational Progress — which measures achievement and progress of fourth, eighth and 12th graders and is also known as the Nation’s Report Card.

North Carolina ranks much closer to the national averages in the most recent NAEP from October 2022 than it does on the Scholaroo list.

“When I look at a school, what I want to see is, are students basically achieving at a level that we would want, given the demographics of the school, given the resources of the school and then how well is the school meeting all the needs of of the of the students,” Hutt said.

“So the measures that we’ve developed over the last two decades really focus on, you know, gaps in school achievement, and I think that’s important and and totally missing” in the Scholaroo rankings.