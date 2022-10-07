RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is the Internal Revenue Service really putting together an army of 87,000 agents to audit everyday Americans like you?

It’s a massive number Republicans have been tossing out for months, and it showed up again this week in new ads from both Rep. Ted Budd’s U.S. Senate campaign and from a pro-Republican super PAC.

Budd, a Republican, is facing Democratic former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley in the general election next month for a Senate seat, and are scheduled to hold their only debate Friday night.

THE CLAIMS: Budd says in the ad from his campaign that President Joe Biden “spent recklessly” and “now he wants 87,000 more IRS agents to cover his tab,” saying they would “harass small businesses and working people.”

Similarly, the narrator in the ad from the Senate Leadership Fund says Beasley “wants an army of IRS agents auditing the middle class.”

THE FACTS: Neither the IRS nor any other federal agency has said anything about hiring that many agents or unleashing audits on everyday Americans.

“Speaking from a rational point of view, there’s not 87,000 people sitting around and waiting for the IRS to hire them,” said Nathan Goldman, an assistant professor at the Poole College of Management at North Carolina State University and an expert on taxation.

It was a hypothetical number that came from a Treasury Department report in May 2021 that included a proposal of what the IRS could do with another $80 billion in funding.

(Credit: IRS)

One suggestion was to hire another 87,000 full-time employees — but that would come over the course of a decade, not all at one time. And keep in mind the IRS has lost roughly 50,000 workers over the past five years.

Goldman cited projections that the net increase would only be about 30,000, “which would pretty much bring them back to the previous levels that they had before some of the budget cuts set in,” he said.

And as CBS 17 News explained in a previous fact check of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, it does not say how many of those employees would actually perform audits and how many would have other responsibilities — which could include helping taxpayers who have questions.

That act does provide the agency with $80 billion, though it has not yet said exactly how it will spend that money.

IRS officials have said it is expected to go toward fighting high-end tax evasion, technology improvements and hiring experienced auditors and workers to improve services for taxpayers.

The IRS has estimated that it’s losing $1 trillion each year due to what’s called the “tax gap”, which is the difference between what people should pay and what they actually pay.

That’s at least partly because the IRS has yet to process about eight million tax returns from 2021, Goldman said, and says some of the additional employees could help power through that backlog.

He does expect the number of audits to increase with at least some more auditors coming aboard — but the audit rate will remain low and focused on higher earners who file more complicated returns.

In other words, everyday Americans don’t seem to have much more to worry about.

“It’s not really worth it for the IRS to spend significant amount of time auditing someone that makes $75,000, who have all their wages paid through their W2s and they’re all very uniformly set up and they don’t have any special deductions,” Goldman said. “There’s just really not that much to gain by the IRS doing that.”

So why does this kind of claim resonate so strongly?

“I think everyone is always nervous about getting audited by the IRS,” Goldman said.

He wants you to keep one thing in mind: Those audits are based on risk — the riskier the taxpayer, the more likely they are to face an audit.

“As long as you’re entering the numbers correctly,” he said, “there’s really just not that high of a risk of being audited.”