RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the world’s biggest tech companies says it’s giving a helping hand to small businesses across North Carolina and beyond.

The parent company of Facebook marked Small Business Week last week with a new report that breaks down just how much of a positive impact it is having on the state’s economy.

THE CLAIM: Advertising technologies by Meta are linked to $11.9 billion in output each year in North Carolina along with 89,000 jobs, the company says.

THE FACTS: Here’s where those numbers come from.

Meta says it received $48.9 billion in advertising revenue in the United States in 2022.

It led to $162 billion in revenue for those advertisers.

The company says its advertising leads to $415 billion in output and 3.1 million jobs each year, and the $11.9 billion and 89,000 jobs are the shares of those figures attributed to advertisers in North Carolina.

Meta says those output and employment numbers are estimates from input-output tables from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Meta says that for every dollar spent by businesses to advertise on the platform, those businesses brought in $3.31. They arrived at that number by dividing $162 billion by $48.9 billion.

That figure also appears in a study performed by Meta and researchers from the University of California “to understand the impact our services make,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on an earnings call.

“And so it’s really about, what does that ecosystem look like, what are all of the different parts that go and support the business community or the local economy,” said Diana Doukas, Meta’s U.S. policy programs manager for economic impact.

“So, whether it’s a supplier, whether it’s a new service, whether it’s supporting the support services around your community, it’s really how that’s reinvested and circulated within the within that economy,” she added.

Duke economist John Quinterno says, in a general sense, large-scale economic impact numbers “should be taken with a grain of salt.”

“In many ways, you can sort of get whatever number you want to come out of these sorts of analysis,” he said. “I don’t even mean that in a cynical way. They all depend on certain assumptions.”

For example, this type of input-output study assumes that economic growth takes place in one specific way.

“So other kinds of economic growth that might occur from, say, local entrepreneurship or the investments in sort of creating an educated workforce or all of those things either don’t drive economic growth or (are) somehow less valuable than other forms,” he said. “So when you use these kinds of studies, you’re essentially endorsing a particular view of how economies grow and change over time.”

That’s not to say the businesses don’t benefit from advertising on Meta’s platforms. They do.

“No doubt, many businesses in North Carolina and throughout the country who might use these online services like those provided, these online advertising services like those offered through Meta to connect with customers and to conduct business and to facilitate sales,” Quinterno said. “And so I think that is true, as far as it goes, and it is an important tool.”

The report is the latest iteration of Meta’s surveys of small businesses, which started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doukas says the latest numbers show how Meta has become “part of the fabric of the economy” in the state.

She points to survey results that show 40 percent of North Carolina’s small-to-medium-sized businesses using Facebook report making a quarter of their sales digitally in a given month. That figure came from an opt-in survey of people on the Facebook app between Jan. 6-21.

Doukas calls that “a signal to how people are just continuing to use online platforms to to reach the people that they need to and make their business work, or at least be a part of how they make this business work.”

But Quinterno also questions the company’s definition of a small-to-medium-sized business: The tech giant says any business that has 250 or fewer employees, “which pretty much means most businesses would fall into this category.”

“So I do think many businesses benefit from the ability to use these kinds of advertising tools,” he said. “Though, at the same time, to the extent that these are firms that most people would truly think of as being small businesses, I think, it’s an open question.”