RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s newest U.S. Senator has introduced a bill that he says will crack down on human trafficking.

But does that legislation from Republican Sen. Ted Budd actually target another group — abortion providers?

The Stopping Traffickers and Their Accomplices Act — introduced late last month and cosponsored by half a dozen fellow Republican senators that include Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott — seeks to address what Budd’s office says is the problem of traffickers coercing their victims to seek abortions.

But it sets no laws or regulations against the traffickers themselves. Instead, what the amendment to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 does is it puts the onus on abortion providers to notify law enforcement about suspected trafficking victims or risk prison time and $10,000 fines.

“The way that it reads is a classic wolf in sheep’s clothing,” said Shawn Fields, an assistant professor of law at Campbell University. “It looks like, on its face, something that we can all get behind — combating human trafficking. But really, what it looks like it’s designed to do is to regulate and punish abortion clinics out of existence.”

Trafficking is a problem in North Carolina, which ranked ninth in 2020 nationally with 260 cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The eight-page bill would require abortion providers to:

Report cases of suspected trafficking to local law enforcement within 24 hours or face criminal prosecution.

Complete yearly training to identify sex trafficking victims, with fines of $1,000 for each day of noncompliance.

Come up with a plan to spot and respond to trafficking victims at their facilities and submit it to public health officials.

It also would give state attorneys general the power to enforce the bill.

CBS 17 asked Budd’s office how the attorneys general would do that, and the office responded with a statement that cited “a myriad of investigative and law enforcement strategies that AGs use to uphold the law and we would expect state AGs to employ them to help victims and prosecute traffickers.”

They did not specify what those strategies are.

Fields says the bill would “have a chilling efforts on abortion providers and will lead to human sex traffickers forcing their victims to engage in back-alley abortions.

“Neither supports what the bill is purporting to do, which is combat human sex trafficking,” he added.

The March 23 announcement of the bill included endorsements from four anti-abortion groups: Concerned Women for America, Students for Life Action, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and Heritage Action for America.

When asked how they would respond to critics who call the legislation more of an anti-abortion bill than a trafficking bill, Budd’s office said that “providing common sense training and reporting requirements to help stop human trafficking is squarely in the public interest and would help in the effort to protect women from this evil abuse.”

The bill also cites a report from the U.S. State Department that says sex traffickers coerce women into receiving abortions against their will.

But what the 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report is talking about is foreign countries: It says the government of North Korea “reportedly subjected some forcibly repatriated victims who were pregnant to forced abortions, and also describes a ring in Lebanon that recruited women and girls from Syria who had forced abortions.

Budd’s statement also cites a study as saying 71 percent of trafficked women had at least one pregnancy while they were trafficked, and nearly a third of trafficked women indicated they received multiple abortions.

Those numbers appear to be based on a 2014 report on the health consequences of sex trafficking and their implications for identifying victims in healthcare facilities by Laura Lederer, a senior advisor to the State Department in the George W. Bush Administration and the president of an anti-trafficking organization.

But the statement takes the percentage of trafficking survivors answering survey questions and applies it to the total number of survivors.

The report actually says that of the 66 female survivors who answered a survey question asking how many pregnancies they had while being trafficked, 47 of them — or, 71.2 percent — reported at least one. And of 67 female survivors who answered a survey question about abortions, 20 of them — 29.9 percent — reported having two or more of them.

“There’s no doubt that there are some victims of human trafficking in this country who were forced to terminate,” Fields said. “And if abortion providers have clear evidence of that, they shouldn’t be aiding and abetting those human traffickers.

“The problem with the way that this bill is currently written is, it doesn’t have that sort of a standard at all,” he added. “It’s basically opening up the courthouse doors to any enforcement action against an abortion provider, anytime somebody comes in where there’s any sort of question whatsoever.”

Ironically, this bill actually covers one of the signature issues of Budd’s opponent in the fierce 2022 U.S. Senate race — Democrat Cheri Beasley.

The former North Carolina Chief Justice frequently brought up her work fighting human trafficking during the campaign for the state’s senate seat, and is widely credited for setting up Cumberland County’s WORTH Court — North Carolina’s only court dedicated to trafficking cases.