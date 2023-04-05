RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new talking point showing up more often in attack ads and political jabs.

Banning gas stoves.

A Republican organization is accusing a Democratic Congressman from the Triangle of supporting such a ban on the appliances.

But is it fair to reach that conclusion based on his vote against an amendment to an energy bill?

THE CLAIM: A National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman says Rep. Wiley Nickel, (D-N.C.) “backed a ban on gas stoves,” and went after him for voting no on an amendment to the GOP’s signature energy bill. NRCC spokeswoman Delanie Bomar called out his “support for the gas stove ban.”

THE FACTS: Nickel responded with a straightforward statement.

“No, I do not support a ban on gas stoves,” he said through campaign spokeswoman Abby May.

Seems simple enough.

So, what exactly is the fuss about?

The latest round of chatter about a gas stove ban is an offshoot of a talking point aimed at opponents of the GOP’s Lower Energy Costs Act, which would boost fossil fuel production and accelerate the permitting process for some types of construction. Democrats have described it as a wish list for the fossil fuel industry.

Nickel voted against the bill last week — as did every other North Carolina Democrat in Congress — and also opposed one specific amendment sponsored by Alabama Republican Rep. Gary Palmer.

Amendment 142 blocks the Energy Department from putting into place a new proposal regarding newly manufactured gas stoves — or any other rule that would limit consumer access to those stoves.

One important thing to remember: That proposal would set those regulations on stove manufacturers — not everyday Americans.

Starting in 2027, stove-makers would not be allowed to sell stoves that consume more than 1,204 kiloBTUs — or, 1,204,000 British thermal units — per year.

How big of a deal is it? About half of the models currently being used would not be allowed to be sold that year because they’d fail to meet that standard.

But that would have nothing to do with stoves people already have in their homes.

And the amendment also would bar the Energy Department from implementing any type of similar rule in the future.

Five of North Carolina’s seven Congressional Democrats voted against the amendment. Reps. Don Davis and Kathy Manning were in favor of it, as were all seven Republicans.

The amendment passed in a 251-181 roll call vote. The House sent the measure to the Senate by a 225-204 vote.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has called it “dead on arrival.” And with the bill seeking to undo President Joe Biden’s efforts to address climate change, it seems highly unlikely he would sign it — if, of course, it reaches his desk as it is written.