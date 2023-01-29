RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The latest push from lawmakers in the fight against lethal overdoses involves putting pressure on social media outlets that could be making it easier for children and teens to get a hold of fentanyl and other drugs.

A U.S. House committee convened a roundtable earlier this week to discuss the tech companies’ role in the overdose crisis, and a statement from North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) points out a big number of deaths were connected to one specific platform.

THE CLAIM: The statement from Hudson’s office said that “recent research reveals nearly 20 percent of fentanyl deaths in the United States are linked to the use of Snapchat.”

THE FACTS: What appears in the statement doesn’t quite line up with what was said by the original source — who pointed out that the way it’s phrased probably falls well short of the actual number.

It was brought up during the meeting on Big Tech and the fentanyl poisoning crisis before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Hudson, a member of that committee, co-sponsored the HALT Fentanyl Act in December 2021. It would permanently classify fentanyl and fentanyl-related drugs into Schedule I — substances that have no medical use and high potential for abuse — along with heroin, LSD and ecstasy.

The North Carolina Republican also took part in the roundtable, and spokeswoman Emma Hogan credited the stat in the statement to one of the panelists at the hearing: New York lawyer Carrie Goldberg.

Goldberg, whose law firm sued Snap. Inc. in October 2022 for the company’s role in the sale of fentanyl-laced pills that led to eight deaths, told the committee that Snapchat is designed to attract both children and illicit adult activity.

But the number she told the committee doesn’t entirely match up with the text of Hudson’s statement.

“They’ve let the body count increase with almost 20 percent of all fentanyl deaths we know about occurred on Snapchat in the last 14 months, since I was here testifying,” Goldberg said.

And in a follow-up email to CBS 17 News to further clarify her testimony, Goldberg says the stat — as it was phrased in Hudson’s statement — is actually too low.

She estimates that at least 90 percent — yes, 90 percent — of all fentanyl deaths involve Snapchat.

“And rather than the body count reducing in those past 14 months, instead 20 percent of the Snap-Fentanyl cases we’re aware of occurred in the last 14 months,” she wrote. She was referring to her testimony to Congress in December 2021 about Snap’s involvement in fentanyl deaths.

She did not respond to a follow-up request for an interview to discuss the source of those numbers.

Groups including the National Crime Prevention Council have urged the Justice Department to investigate social media companies — most notably Snapchat — for its role in the spread of fentanyl and a surge in overdose deaths among teens.

Goldberg called the lethal fentanyl sales “a Snap-specific problem” and called the platform “the one and only hunting ground for lethal fentanyl overdoses.”

That’s largely because those encrypted messages on Snapchat vanish as soon as they are read, making it difficult to catch dealers.

Snap has said it is committed to fighting the fentanyl crisis, and its efforts include finding and shutting down the accounts of dealers and supporting law enforcement.

Here’s how big of a problem it has become.

Nationally, nearly 92,000 people died of overdoses in 2020, and the age-adjusted rate of overdose deaths increased by 31 percent from the year before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vast majority of those overdoses — more than 82 percent — involve synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

In North Carolina, the number of overdose deaths rose 40 percent in 2020, climbing to 3,304, with the state Department of Health and Human Services saying more than 70 percent of overdose deaths likely involved illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

