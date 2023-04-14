RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – About 300 leaders in the faith community on Friday called on Gov. Roy Cooper (D) to commute the death sentences of all prisoners awaiting execution in North Carolina.

In a letter, the group cited concerns about racial bias and the potential for someone to be sentenced to death who is later found to have been innocent.

“My faith teaches that we should work for rehabilitation rather than punishment. We should seek restitution rather than retribution,” said Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the North Carolina Council of Churches.

There are 137 people on death row in North Carolina, two of whom are women, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The state has not carried out an execution since 2006 amid legal challenges to the process and drugs involved.

In an email, Sam Chan, a spokesperson for Gov. Cooper wrote, “The Governor, the Office of Executive Clemency and the Office of the General Counsel carefully review all applications for clemency. The Governor appreciates input from these people of faith and others about important issues like this facing our state.”

Andre Smith, whose son Daniel was murdered in Raleigh in 2007, said he never wanted his son’s killer to face the death penalty and doesn’t want to see anyone else face that punishment either.

“I know that we all want the same thing. We want a world with less violence. We want a world with less revenge,” he said. “People like myself who’ve lost loved ones, we are now appealing to the Governor. We are saying no more.”

Even though executions are on hold, prosecutors across the state continue to pursue the death penalty in certain cases.

The most recent conviction occurred in June 2022 in Union County. Joshua Lee Burgess was sentenced to death after being found guilty of murdering his teenage daughter Zaria.

The district attorney said Joshua Burgess slit his daughter’s throat after psychologically and sexually torturing her for 22 hours.

“This was truly an especially heinous, atrocious, and cruel killing of an innocent child. This case was emotionally taxing for everyone involved,” the prosecutor’s office said in a news release. “We continue to grieve with and pray for Zaria’s mother.”

Late last year, Darius Sessoms pleaded guilty in Wilson to first-degree murder in the shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant, a case that made national headlines in 2020.

As part of the agreement, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

After his conviction, Cannon’s mother Bonny Parker told CBS 17 she wanted him to face the death penalty, but she also did want her daughters to have to testify at a trial.

“Though his life should be cut short, my girls don’t deserve to go through that,” Parker said.

A poll by Public Policy Polling in 2019 found 51 percent of North Carolina voters think the state should replace the death penalty with a sentence of life without parole, while 44 percent said the state should keep the death penalty.