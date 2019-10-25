Fall foliage peaking in North Carolina mountains

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a long delay in seeing peak fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains, we are finally seeing the brilliant fall colors.

This weekend will see peak colors for all elevations above 3,800 feet with colors visible as low as 3,000 feet.

The delay has been due to the warm September temperatures and dry September and October. Normally, the peak foliage time is the first weekend of October. With peak foliage occurring now, we are running about three weeks behind when the peak normally occurs.

The remaining elevations of the North Carolina mountains should see their peak foliage occur as we head into the first weekend of November.

If you are planning on finally making that trip west to see the colors of fall, rain showers will be around this weekend.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now