Fallen Concord Police Officer to be laid to rest Tuesday

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping, the officer shot and killed in the line of duty last week, will be laid to rest at a ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Shuping served with the Concord Police Department for just over 1.5 years. He’s from the Town of Salisbury where he attended East Rowan High School School, playing football and participating in track and field. After graduating in 2014, he went to UNC Pembroke alongside his now-wife, Haylee.

A procession of public safety vehicles will leave the funeral home in Concord for the 1 p.m. service at the Cabarrus Events Arena.

Officer Shuping will be escorted by CPD only from Powles Funeral Home to Cabarrus Events Arena. (Approx 11 AM) Officer Shuping will be escorted by numerous Emergency Responders and 911 Communicators to his final resting place in Faith, NC. (Approx 2:45 PM)

According to the Concord Police Department, the incident that led to Shuping’s death began as a car crash when officers found an abandoned vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail.

Shortly after, a woman reported that a man had tried to take her vehicle near the Sonic on Gateway Lane off of Bruton Smith Blvd.

CPD officers responded and found a man matching the witness’s description in the Sonic parking lot. When they approached, police said the man pulled a gun and shot at two officers, striking both. One was killed and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two more CPD officers arrived on the scene as the suspect entered an SUV that did not belong to him. More gunfire was exchanged and police say the suspect was killed.

“We’re gonna get through this. We’re a family,” said Concord Chief of Police Gary Gacek. “There is no playbook for this. This is tough for everyone involved.”

Concord Officer Kaleb Robinson was the officer injured.

The suspect was later identified as Charlotte resident Jeremy Daniels, 29.

