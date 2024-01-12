GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Nix. It is the last name people throughout the city of Greensboro and state of North Carolina have honored for the entirety of 2024.

On Thursday, more than a thousand people gathered inside Westover Church in Greensboro to say their final goodbyes.

“Thank you, Sergeant Nix, for your service, sacrifice and mark you’ve left on our hearts,” Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said. “Rest in peace brother. You will never be forgotten.”

Sergeant Philip Dale Nix, better known as simply as Dale, was shot and killed while trying to stop the theft of about $83 worth of beer at a Sheetz gas station on Dec. 30. He was off-duty at the time.

“Those shoes will never be able to be filled,” said Detective Caroline Holliday during Nix’s funeral.

Nix served the city of Greensboro for 22 years, first as a 911 dispatcher, before joining the Greensboro Police Department. Altogether, his family has spent about 150 years serving the public.

Nix, however, was the first to do so as an officer instead of a firefighter.

“I think the mom would always declare he was responsible for bringing doughnuts to the family gathering,” Thompson said. “In my mind, Sergeant Nix would reply, ‘I chose to become a police officer because firefighters need heroes, too.’”

As the church was largely mournful, Thompson’s joke was accompanied by a few others in testimony to a smile his fellow officers say was only matched by his heart for other people.

“You can hear God say, ‘who should I send?’ and Dale saying, ‘here I am Lord. Send me,’” Pastor Mike Carr said.

As part of his duties with the department’s Family Victim Unit, Nix worked hand-in-hand with the Guilford County Family Justice Center where he was described as “transformational.”

“He was known for going on the front lines, connecting directly with survivors and becoming their biggest champion, their hero,” Center Director Catherine Johnson said.

Holliday said while people have been questioning why Nix had to die and where God was when he was killed, she assured the audience that God was there that day in the form of Greensboro Police Officer Cameron Peach, who was also off-duty, and at the Sheetz by chance.

“He was there by Dale’s side in a matter of seconds,” Holliday said. “Dale had a friend in his last moments.”

While Nix is the last name of the beloved sergeant, Carr implored the audience to abide by its meaning by definition.

“Nix. That makes me think … ‘stop that,’” he said. “Nix away all the violence.”

The honor guard Nix once led removed the flag from his casket before folding it in ceremonial fashion and handing the tri-cornered flag to Thompson, who then passed it on to Nix’s wife, Kelly.

As the sea of people who packed into the church began to flow out of its front doors, officers lined the entrance in preparation for the 21-gun salute.

As the shots rang out, Nix’s colleagues raised their hands in salute and watched as he was taken onto Muirs Chapel Road in the direction of his final resting place.

With the ceremony completed, many of those left behind were reminded of a statement made by the Family Justice Center’s Sonya Desai in response to a saying Nix had amongst his family:

“It’s us against the world,” Desai said. “Let me be clear. It is now all of us against the world.”