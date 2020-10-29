Falling tree damages mail truck in Statesville following Tropical Storm Zeta

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tropical Storm Zeta damaged a United States Postal Service vehicle on Thursday, including multiple homes and other vehicles across the Carolinas.

The USPS employee was not hurt, a witness told FOX 46 on Thursday.

“Thank goodness John, our mail carrier, is okay. He was leaning out of his truck delivering mail when a tree fell on him,” James Hogan said in a tweet.

The accident happened at the intersection of E. Elementary Road and Eastbrook Lane.

The mashed mail truck was one of countless examples of property damage across North Carolina caused by the fast-moving storm.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses remain without power Thursday afternoon.