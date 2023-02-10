Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – If you have kids and you’re looking for a good deal—you might want to check out the Kids Exchange Sale at the North Carolina State fairground.

Friday, thousands of parents pre-registered to attend the heavily anticipated event. Hundreds of top-quality and gently worn clothes, shoes, baby equipment, furniture, and more were all sold at a discounted price.

The Kids Exchange Consignment sale is the biggest consignment sale in the state. It’s created to help local families save money during tough times like inflation.

Jessica Slaughter and her mom, Connie Mitchell, were two of the people CBS17 interviewed. They talked with us about how the sale and prices are so much more affordable for their family—compared to other clothing options.

“The prices on stuff are just so crazy low—you can’t help but not come back. When you go to a store and get three outfits for a hundred bucks and then you could come here and get 50 outfits for a hundred bucks…you can’t beat that,” Slaughter said.

Event creator Amy Winstead said it’s an event she and her family created more than 20 years ago.

“This is our 49th event…we have found that Kid Exchange does its best when the economy is not good,” Winstead said. “People are paying a lot of money for eggs, a lot of money for gas, and everything is expensive. These really smart families in the triangle find a way to be really good steward of their money.”

Shoppers started shopping Wednesday and have until Sunday evening to get all of their shopping done. However, you must pre-register before attending the event here.