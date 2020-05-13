Families impacted by school closings due to COVID-19 to receive additional food benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new program will give families in need some extra help with putting food on the table, NC health officials said.

The program, which launches Wednesday, will give families that utilize the free and reduced lunch programs at school extra money to buy groceries.

Families will receive about $370 in benefits per child provided in two installments through the program, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said during a press conference.

Families do not need to apply for the program. Starting Wednesday, most eligible families already receiving food and nutrition service benefits will receive additional funds on their existing EBT cards, Dr. Cohen said.

PEBT eligible families that are not already enrolled in a food and nutrition program will be mailed a new card in mid to late May.