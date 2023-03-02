CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Sue-Ann Robinson, the attorney representing Shanquella Robinson, plans to push for ‘diplomatic intervention,’ according to her law firm.

Shanquella died in Cabo on Oct. 29, 2022, and details surrounding her death still remain limited; there is still no confirmation on how exactly she passed away.

Robinson recently returned from Mexico for updates and will travel to Washington, D.C., this week to bring justice to the case.

A march/rally will be held at 10:30 a.m. on March 3, 2023, at the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C., to stand with Shanquella’s family.

#JusticeForShanquella

Her mother and sister, among many others, will attend the event.