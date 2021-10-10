Family displaced after home ‘totaled in fire’, Nash County Fire Department says

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nashville Fire Department responded to a single-family home fire this morning that it said was totaled in flames.

At approximately 4:13 a.m. the fire department responded to 300 6th Street in Nashville to an active fire.

Fire Chief Chris Joyner said it took crews approximately 20 minutes to get the initial fire out, but firefighters are still on-scene.

Joyner said the severity of the blaze had totaled the house and was making it difficult to pinpoint a cause, slowing the investigation.

Additionally, a parent and two children were treated on-scene for non-life threatening injuries and were not transported to the hospital. Joyner also said the family is now displaced, but is staying with family.

Finally, Joyner said he expects crews to have to go back to the dwelling on Monday to wrap up the investigation, as the structure is still struggling to cool at this time. However, he said crews will remain trying today.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.