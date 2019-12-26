Family, friends mourn loss of 20-year-old NC woman shot and killed just before Christmas

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N..C (WBTW) – Family and friends are mourning the tragic loss of a 20-year-old woman from Scotland County.

LyAsya McKinnon was sweet, intelligent and always full of joy, her aunt, Nancy Ingram McKinnon, said.

“She was just 20 years old, just getting ready to learn more about the real world, then, suddenly, tragically, she was taken away,” Nancy McKinnon said.

LyAsya McKinnon was shot and killed on Sunday in a home on Tartan Road. She was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She was shot in the chest.

McKinnon was the “baby girl,” the youngest of her mother’s children. She worked at the Family Dollar Store in Laurel Hill.

“She was a bright, beautiful and intelligent young lady with a bright future ahead of her,” wrote her mother, Angela McKinnon, on a GoFundMe page to help pay for a proper burial. “In parting, she would always say ‘I love you mommy.’ “

Her aunt says McKinnon was a wonderful child growing up.

“I mean, she’s always been happy, smiling, full of joy,” said Nancy McKinnon.

On her page, LyAsya McKinnon’s mother wrote, “On Sunday afternoon, December 22, 2019, my daughter’s life was taken unexpectedly by the man she thought loved her.”

Casey Dewayne Williams, 23, of Tartan Road was charged with murder in LyAsya’s death. He is in the Scotland County Detention Center without bond.

Family has started a fundraiser to help Angela McKinnon pay for a proper service and burial for her daughter at a GoFundMe page here.

