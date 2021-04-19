Family, friends want answers after NC woman killed outside gas station

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Candace Jones wants answers after her best friend, 24-year-old Lena Morgan was shot and killed in the parking lot of Lane Express Food Mart in Kannapolis.

“I want to know why this happened, what caused this, why somebody felt the need to take her life,” Jones said. “She was a very loved person, her personality, she was just a bright individual.”

Investigators say 22-year-old Nolan Graves drove past the store and shot her around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Nolan drove away from the scene in a dark-colored car and was arrested six hours later in Charlotte, thanks to tips from the community.

“From what I understood, she was going through a hard time before her passing,” Jones said. “But I feel like no matter what, if somebody is going through a hard time you shouldn’t judge that person, and no matter what they do, their life shouldn’t be taken from them.”

Authorities won’t say what the motive is but do say Morgan knew the man accused of killing her.

“I just can’t believe that somebody that would know her would do something like that to her because she was such a sweet girl,” Jones said. “I feel like there’s more to it, I feel like it’s not just him, I feel like there are more people that are involved with this like 100 percent, and it’s my intuition and gut instinct.”

Jones says she met Morgan in the 5th grade and they were inseparable from then on until Jones moved to Florida. She has been touch with Morgan’s two sisters who are heartbroken by what has happened. Fox 46 was there as police investigated Saturday. Neighbors say the area is normally quiet and peaceful.

Detectives say there is still a lot to uncover in this case. They’re asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers immediately.