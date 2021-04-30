Family members have questions about loved one hit, killed by Kinston police cruiser

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and a family is grieving after a car crash involving a Kinston police officer. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday on N.C. Highway 11 near Caswell Street.

The person who was struck and killed has been identified as Lyndon Williams, 53, of Kinston. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. Family members and people in the community say they still have questions about what exactly happened.

According to troopers, Kinston police officer Treyston Johnson was driving the patrol vehicle that killed Williams. Johnson was transported to UNC Lenoir for non-life threatening injuries.

Charlene Hodge is Williams’ niece and said her uncle knew a lot of people in Kinston. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.

“If you needed any help with yard work, moving, whatever the case is he would jump in,” Hodge said. “That’s the type of person he would help anybody he can. So right now he needs help, somebody please help us.”

Hodge told 9OYS her family just wants justice and to find out what led to the crash. Like Williams, a lot of people get around the Kinston area on foot. Some people told 9OYS it’s dangerous and that they want to see drivers be more careful on the roads.

Members of the community say they want to know if the officer stopped right away at the scene of the crash and how fast he was going.