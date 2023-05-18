CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The family of the bride who was tragically killed on her wedding night in Folly Beach by a drunk driver has filed a lawsuit in the wake of her death.

According to court documents obtained by Queen City News, the husband, Aric Hutchinson, has filed the suit on behalf of the estate of Samantha Miller.

Records showed that the Crab Shack, Snapper Jacks, El Gallo Bar & Grill, The Drop-In Bar & Deli, and Taco Boy are among the defendants listed in the court filing.

A 25-year-old woman faces charges after a crash killed one and injured three on Folly Beach April 28.

According to Folly Beach Police, Jamie Lee Komoroski was driving 65 mph when she rear-ended a golf cart carrying four people.

The lawsuit accuses the businesses of not knowing when to cut Komoroski off from drinking and that she was visibly intoxicated at each venue.

The plaintiffs stated that Komoroski ‘slurred and staggered’ her way through each of the venues.