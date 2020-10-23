DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Four people — including family belonging to a Coast Guard member — are unaccounted for after a large house fire Friday morning in the Outer Banks.

Dare County Emergency Management says the fire broke out before 4 a.m. at 46110 Cape Hatteras Lane in Buxton. Two people were found at the scene and taken to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for treatment, but four were still missing.

Photos of the fire from the Outer Banks Voice’s Jon Goforth show major flames and little left of the structure.

In a release at 9:25 a.m., officials said fire crews were still “actively engaged” at the scene.

On Friday afternoon, U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Commander Capt. Matt Baer said “the family” of a Coast Guard member is currently unaccounted for. He didn’t say whether all four people missing are part of that one family.

Baer said several active-duty Coast Guard members live at the complex where the fire took place.

“With great sadness, I have confirmed that the family of one of our active duty members is currently unaccounted for. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers while we investigate this incident with local authorities. The Coast Guard is a small organization. This tragic incident impacts not only this family, crew and station, but various members, families and units throughout the Coast Guard. In addition to the individuals currently unaccounted for, three other Coast Guard members and their families were displaced by the fire. They are currently in a safe shelter location. Members trained in critical incident stress management are currently enroute to support those impacted by this tragedy. We are also working with the Coast Guard Foundation and other organizations to further support our members and families during this difficult time.” U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Commander Capt. Matt Baer

No other details are available, but the Dare County Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause.

The fire delayed the detonation of a World War II era bomb that was found on the beach in Buxton on Thursday. Detonation was moved to later Friday morning/early afternoon.

