Family of drowned NC teen still waiting on funeral funds from online fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It is a photo that could stop you in your tracks – the last taken of 16-year-old Makenna Warlick, before she slipped into the South Fork Catawba River.

“She was so full of life, we thought we had a lifetime with her,” grandmother Barbara Christopher says. “But you never know.”

She and grandfather Kenneth Christopher never dreamed they would have to bury their granddaughter.

“Terrible,” Barbara says. “Unreal…unreal.”

They say the weeks following have shown them what the teen meant to the community, even at such a young age.

“She was loved by many,” Barbara says, emotional. “And she loved many.”

That love was shown in the thousands raised online for the family. The grandmother created a GoFundMe, to be deposited into Makenna’s aunt’s account for funeral costs. They were overwhelmed by the response.

“What I want to do is tell everybody I work with, ‘I appreciate,” Kenneth starts, becoming emotional.

“There was so many, I mean there was just outreach of love, prayers, support,” Barbara adds.

But, they say now, they have not been able to get to the funds raised for the funeral. They say they tried to accept the money, fixing bank account information, trying to get through to representatives. Then, an error message, saying the campaign is under review.

They say figuring out the process to receive the money will be the last piece to close this chapter.

Makenna Warlick (Family photo via WBTV)

“Get her funeral paid for, get her tombstone, let her rest,” Barbara says.

According to GoFundMe, the holdup included them trying to confirm who the family was, and making sure they had the right bank information and getting all documentation they need to validate the transfer.

After WBTV’s story aired Monday at 11 p.m., officials with GoFundMe emailed an update that the funds have been cleared, and that the pending bank transfer will initiate Tuesday and should arrive to the family within 2-5 business days.

The family says they believe the process has taken too long, but they are grateful their money is expected to be on the way.

