Family of NC man diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease speaks out

FLETCHER, N.C. (WSPA) – The family of a man who attorneys say contracted Legionnaires’ disease after attending the N.C. Mountain State Fair spoke out Wednesday about his condition.

Michael Petrey of Candler, North Carolina and his family attended the last day of the fair on Sept. 15, Stewart Trial Attorneys said in a release.

The attorneys said Petrey became ill after attending the fair and was hospitalized on Sept. 23.

“It’s just simple – just test when you know you’re doing a water feature. You know you have hundreds of people that are going to be walking right by it some people even looking in it maybe touching it simply make sure that it’s safe,” said attorney Chris Stewart of Stewart Trial Attorneys.

Petrey was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease and went into a coma.

The attorneys said that Petrey recently came out of the coma, and was moved to ICU.

On Oct. 2, he was placed on dialysis.

“Glad to say that as of yesterday he woke up he us fully conscious and still joking, he still I don’t think understands how badly he was sick,” said Petrey’s fiance, Brandy Bregler.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina health officials report 132 cases in the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said most of the people attended the N.C. Mountain Fair last month. One person has died and 87 people have been hospitalized, according to NCDHHS.

