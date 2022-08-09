CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) — The mother of a man who was shot and killed this year by police announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against former police officer Timothy Larson and the Concord Police Department.

An autopsy revealed Brandon Combs, 29, was shot five times while sitting down. Combs was killed by police on Feb. 13 when officers said he tried to steal a car from a Nissan dealership.

Investigators claimed ex-officer Larson and Combs got into a fight before Combs hopped into Larson’s police car. Attorneys who watched the bodycam video said Combs was unarmed and never touched Larson.

Larson was later fired for what officials call ‘untruthful statements’ about the fatal shooting.

The autopsy also reveals Combs had several cuts on his forehead and face.

Virginia Tayara, the mother of Combs, joined her attorneys and Poor People’s Campaign Co-Chair Rev. William Barber, on Tuesday to announce the wrongful death lawsuit against the Concord Police Department and Larson.

Combs’ death was ruled a homicide according to documents released earlier this month.