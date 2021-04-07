Family of NC mom accused of murdering infant, concealing death, speaks out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re learning new details in a case out of Greensboro where a mother is accused of first-degree murder along with concealment of her 6-month-old daughter’s death.

The family of that mother, 22-year-old Deneshia Murray, is giving us insight on who she was prior to the accusations.

The family called the details in yesterday’s hearing “disturbing.”

Deneshia’s older sister, Shannettia Pickett, said Deneshia’s boyfriend, Jalen Wall, was a relatively new boyfriend and not the baby Neveah’s father.

While she couldn’t discuss the specifics in the case, she shared her reaction from Monday’s hearing.

“The information that came out yesterday was a shock to us,” Pickett said.

Murray’s family is focused on finding the body of the 6-month-old.

“All we know is that Neveah is not here,” Pickett said

The alleged details of the case are troubling.

“They then took this child for whatever reason and strapped her to a car seat and put her in a bathtub and filled it with ice,” the district attorney said Monday.

Those are just some of the allegations Deneshia and Wall are facing.

“How devasted we are over the loss of Neveah and how we hope and pray that her remains are found soon and that justice is served,” Pickett said.

During Monday’s hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes, Deneshia wept, shaking her head in disagreement when the district attorney stated she used a heater to warm baby Neveah up when she was unresponsive.

“I did not,” she said.

That was reportedly in December of 2020, but Neveah wasn’t reported missing until March 23, 2021.

Deenshia’s family doesn’t understand why she waited to come forward.

“She loved her daughter. She mentioned that was the best thing that ever happened to her when she had my niece. She was very excited to be a mother,” Pickett said.

Deneshia told police her boyfriend committed the crime, and she was being held against her will.

The judge ordered her to get a mental health evaluation. Her family told FOX8 that she’s now on suicide watch.

Neveah’s paternal grandmother spoke in court Monday.

“Neveah did not have to die. He did not have to do that,” Tamika George, Neveah’s paternal grandma said.

Neveah’s family just wants the truth to come out.

“Whatever the truth may be, I just pray that the truth can and that we can get her remains soon so we can put her to rest, lay her to rest because she deserves that,” Pickett said.

FOX8 attempted to reach out to George for comment but was unable to reach her.