Family of NC woman killed in home during burglary speaks out; 2 teens charged with murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of a Winston-Salem woman is still in shock after learning their loved one was killed inside her own home.

Michele Lowder

Winston-Salem police found the body of 45-year-old Michele Lowder inside her home, surrounded by evidence of a homicide. After investigating, they tracked down her car and found 18-year-old Tyree Mosby. Alexis Knox, 19, was found at a hotel and was identified as an associate of Mosby.

The two are charged with burglary, kidnapping and murder.

Officers called Lowder’s family Monday night. That’s when her cousin, Alanda Strutz, heard the news.

“It’s a lot to process,” Strutz said. “It makes you grateful for the time you did get to spend, but sad and angry all at the same time.”

Strutz is remembering her cousin as someone who was encouraging and always kind.

“She was so wonderful, she was so kind and compassionate and caring, and we spent summers together growing up,” Strutz said. “She loved the beach, she loved her family very much, I never ever heard a mean thing come from her.”

The last time Strutz saw her cousin was in 2019. The family took a beach trip. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and they lost touch since they weren’t able to see each other as much.

She tells FOX8 Lowder owned her home at 229 Tipperary Lane for a few years.

“Fugitives from another state would not be a contact of hers,” Strutz said. “It really, unfortunately, does just seem to be random, she just happened to be in a house in the wrong place when they needed a vehicle.”

Now, the family is sharing stories, memories and pictures, to keep the memory of their cousin alive.

“Call your loved ones and tell everybody how much you love them because you’re just not promised tomorrow,” Strutz said.

The family is planning to hold a funeral for Michele Lowder on Friday at 10 a.m.