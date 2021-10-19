Family reacts to news of missing NC woman found dead

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — A Gastonia family is heartbroken after finding out that their loved one was murdered last week.

Thirty-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin went to church with loved ones on October 10 and left church for work, but never returned home. Baldwin’s mother reported her missing and police found her body on October 14 in Fairfield County, S.C.

Baldwin’s ex-boyfriend, Charles Combs, was arrested on first-degree murder charges in Myrtle Beach on October 16.

Police say he will be extradited to Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

This is his second murder charge. Court records show Combs was convicted of second-degree murder in an ex-girlfriend’s death prior to meeting LaPorscha.

Baldwin’s brother spoke with FOX 46. He says his sister was a sweet person and didn’t deserve what happened.

“She was the kindest person I knew, honestly. Her and my mom. She had my mom’s heart. They always want to help wherever they could,” said Clifton Baldwin.

Baldwin has a 1-year-old daughter and Clifton says it was strange for his sister to disappear without checking on her daughter. He says that is how he knew something was wrong.

“I knew something was wrong because she would never leave her daughter. If she didn’t have to work, her and her daughter were together doing something,” said Baldwin.

The Baldwin family is planning LaPorscha’s funeral, and in the meantime, they would like for people to know that domestic violence is never the answer.

“I want us to get in touch with somebody about doing something with domestic violence and getting something out there in my sister’s name. If you can help with that… reach out and let me know. We definitely need to shine a light on it,” said Clifton Baldwin.

Investigators ask anyone with information on what happened to contact Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000. All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.