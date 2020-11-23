Family remembers NC Coast Guard Officer who died in Navy plane crash

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A grieving mother shares her last memories of her daughter who had just celebrated her 24th birthday days before she died in a Navy training plane crash.

Morgan Garrett was a Coast Guard officer and her mother says her daughter dreamed of it.

“She rode a pirate ship across the North Atlantic from New London, Connecticut to Dublin, Ireland. I think it took them five weeks to get there,” said Jennifer Garrett, Morgan’s mother.

Sunday, her family and friends gathered to remember her life during her homegoing.

“Having my dad and my brother and my niece all talk about their experiences with Morgan brought back so many memories and it was wonderful to see her friends,” she said.

Family, as well as coaches, spoke highly of the coast guard officer saying she died living her dream.

“She was a special girl. She had energy and enthusiasm. She was such a positive person and really great to work with,” said Ethan Brown, Coach.

With it being the last time to see her daughter, Garrett has a message for other parents.

“Hug your kids and there might be times you want to hold on a little bit tighter. Just let them know it’s something that you need. We found out we’re not promised tomorrow,” said Garrett.

It’s a reality Garrett admits she wasn’t prepared for.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE