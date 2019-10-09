Family says woman who died from Legionnaires’ disease attended NC fair, marking 2nd death in outbreak

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – An 83-year-old woman’s obituary said she died from Legionnaires’ disease, and her family said she attended the N.C. Mountain State Fair prior to being admitted to the hospital.

Family members said Lorene Hall Williams, of Campobello, South Carolina, died of Legionnaires’, but the South Carolina Coroner’s Office has not confirmed her cause of death.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials said Oct. 3 that one person had died due to the Legionnaires’ outbreak, which was traced back to hot tubs at the N.C. Mountain State Fair.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said he checked on Williams’ cause of death Wednesday morning and said her cause of death has not been posted on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website, so he is unable to confirm her cause of death.

“I will also comment that this case was not reported to my office for investigation as it does not fit the requirements,” Clevenger said.

Clevenger said Williams’ next of kin did tell him that Williams did attend the N.C. Mountain State Fair before she was admitted to the hospital.

“We cannot identify specific individuals or provide information about them for privacy reasons,” said NCDHSS officials.

They also said that information on the outbreak is being updated regularly.

For more information, click here. For general information about Legionnaires’ disease, click here.

