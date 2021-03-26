Family starts GoFundMe in memory of mom of 6 murdered in road rage shooting on I-95 in NC

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a Pennsylvania woman killed in a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 south Thursday morning is now accepting donations for causes the murdered mother of six cared about most.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office the shooting occurred around 11:40 a.m. near mile marker 23, just north of Lumberton.

Authorities said the victim’s vehicle came near the suspect’s vehicle during a lane change. That’s when the suspect pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and opened fire.

Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania, was shot through the passenger door. Her husband was not injured in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

She was transported to UNC Southeastern Hospital where she died.

“This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation. Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered in such a cowardly and senseless way. My heart goes out to this family and I ask that everyone reading this stop and pray for this entire family,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a release.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a mid-2000s model silver or gray Malibu or Impala with dark tinted windows and chrome around the window frame.

The driver had dreadlocks, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was last seen traveling on I-95 southbound and taking exit 22 over the bridge into Lumberton.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Friday morning saying that hundreds of people had emailed or texted the sheriff’s office asking how they could help Eberly’s family.

“We contacted the family with your care and concerns and have advised them of your offerings…I really appreciate everyone that has reached out to me and continue to ask for your prayers for this family,” the Facebook post said.

The GoFundMe was started by a member of Eberly’s family.

The message on the fundraising page says:

Our dear Julie was taken too soon in a senseless shooting incident in Lumberton, NC on her way to vacation. We want to raise funds to honor Julie and her life. Julie was a beautiful, loving, generous, and giving person. We will be using the funds to help others and to give to the organizations that were close to her heart. We are thankful for the outpouring of love and prayers from the Lumberton and Manheim/Lancaster Communities. May Julie’s death not be in vain and may her memory live on by the giving in her name.” Susan Eberly, via GoFundMe

The campaign is listed as having a goal of only $1. As of 11 a.m., more than $1,100 had been raised and the total was increasing quickly.

If anyone has information related to this shooting incident on I-95 near Lumberton, call 910-671-3170 or call 911.