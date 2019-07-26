Family talks about narrow escape from massive house fire at NC island

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A family that escaped a huge duplex fire along our coast is concerned about other renters after narrowly escaping with their lives.

Carisa Klohr says her family woke up around 5 a.m. on Sunday to find their rental property on fire.

Rhonda Adolfo says her brother was staying in the duplex on New River Inlet Road on the side where firefighters believe the blaze started.

“When he knew his house was on fire it was already engulfed in flames, like, the living room was already engulfed in flames and he heard things crashing from the ceiling and the from the walls. That’s what woke him up. There was no fire alarm, there was no smoke alarm, none of that woke him up,” Adolfo said.

On the other side of the duplex, Klohr was the first person to wake up.

“I feel like we probably had a few minutes but the [duplex] next to us, they literally had seconds… the whole second and third level of their house was already in flames and they were coming out of the house at the same time we were,“ Klohr said. “We’re just fortunate, I at least heard it… you could see the flashing, because there was no fire alarms going off, no smoke detectors going off whatsoever.”

All 15 people made it out of the duplex safely. They banged on the doors of neighboring homes to warn others about the fire.

Beth Hanwell says her husband was asleep on the couch when he woke to the sound of the knocking and they saw the fire.

“I have never experienced anything like that before. It was roaring, the sound was overwhelming, it was so hot even from a distance. It was terrifying,” Hanwell says.

Firefighters were on the scene within minutes and got the fire under control within an hour. They managed to keep it from spreading to any other neighboring homes and spent 12 hours Sunday monitoring the scene and putting out hot spots.

The family is part of a bigger group – about 60 people in total – who get together every other year for a family vacation. Those 15 lost everything from cell phones and IDs to their clothes, cars and medications.

They say they’re very grateful for community support they’ve received from free meals and grocery donations to gift cards for new clothes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Topsail Beach Fire Department Deputy Chief Bill Poe says they believe it started outside of the duplex on the first floor on the ocean side, but he won’t speculate on what may have sparked it until they have empirical evidence.

Poe says he’s requested a joint review of the case with help from several state agencies including the state fire marshal’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

The family, however, is not as concerned with the cause of the fire. They want answers for the smoke alarms. They want to know who is responsible for checking alarms in rental properties and they want to know if appropriate repairs, inspections and permitting were done after Hurricane Florence, as they can’t help but think about the lives that could have been lost.

