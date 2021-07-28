Family wants justice after 6-year-old son killed in NC drag racing wreck

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — A family is seeking justice after their 6-year-old son was killed in a suspected drag racing crash. The family of 6-year-old Liam Lagunas says they had to be in court Tuesday to seek justice in the death of their little boy.

A father injured in the same crash that killed his 6-year-old son wasn’t going to miss the court hearing.

“I’m not OK but I’m still here and I’m still alive and I’m going to push this,” said Santiago Lagunas, the father of Liam.

Santiago Lagunas has injuries to his neck, back, and all over his body because troopers say two other cars were street racing and caused a crash that hurt Santiago and killed his 6-year-old son, Liam Lagunas.

“It means a lot to me to be here because my son, because I want justice for my family, because my son, he was everything in our life,” said Santiago Lagunas.

On Tuesday, one of two suspects in that deadly crash was in court. Troopers say Gracie Eaves and another suspect, Donnie Cobb, were drag racing and caused that crash last month.

Troopers say witnesses told them Eaves and the other suspect were going 80 to 100 mph when their cars sideswiped one another and one of those cars caught fire, slamming into the car carrying the two innocent victims, Liam, and his dad.

“Unimaginable, I’ve never been through or imagined I would go through something like this, Liam was my whole world, our family’s whole world, he touched a lot of people’s lives,” said Brandi Birrittier, Liam’s mother.

The judge set Eaves’ bond at $100,000.

Her attorney says she stopped and called 911 after the crash and gave a statement to troopers, but a lawyer for the victim says Eaves did not stop right away.

“Without those witnesses, we would have no idea that Ms. Eaves left the scene of the accident and did not return for numerous minutes later,” said Carrie O’Brien, the attorney for the victim’s family.

About a week and a half ago a judge set a $1 million bond for Donnie Cobb, the other suspect in this case.