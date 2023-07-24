CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Right now, the search is on for a Moore County woman, who vanished after visiting Charlotte earlier this month.

Family members are concerned for the safety of Allisha Dene Watts.

Watts, 39, was last seen leaving a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive near Old Concord Road in Charlotte.

Police said Watts was driving her 2023 Mercedes GLC 300 SUV on July 16.

Authorities said they believe she might have been headed back to Moore County.

Investigators say they found the vehicle two days later on Tuesday, July 18 in Anson County, but she was not with it.

Police said Anyone with information about the location of Watts should call 911 immediately.

— WJZY-TV contributed to this report