National Park Service photo in 2021 of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse shining at night.

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) — The historic Cape Hatteras Lighthouse at the North Carolina Outer Banks will receive a nearly $20-million upgrade — including an LED light in the main light of the structure, officials say.

In a news release this week, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore announced the lighthouse from 1870 will undergo an 18-month renovation and upgrade.

The lighthouse was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 and the nation was transfixed in 1999 when the structure was moved nearly 3,000 feet — in an engineering marvel –from surf that threatened to destroy the lighthouse.

The upgrade will replace the existing rotating beacon and metal platform from the lantern and replace it with a replica of the original first-order Fresnel lens.

Normally — for free — the public can climb to the top of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, but such climbs will be suspended until 2026, officials said. National Park Service photo

The replica lens will be an LED and will be the same size and overall appearance as the original.

Also, crews will install a new lantern balcony railing using a non-corrosive metal.

Various other upgrades are also planned — including areas around the lighthouse.

Here is a list of the other improvements in the $19.2 million project:

Rehabilitate the interior and restore the exterior of the lighthouse.

Repaint the interior and exterior of the lighthouse.

Restore important architectural components, including missing pediments over the lighthouse windows and missing interior doors.

Repair and repoint masonry, remove corrosion and repair metal elements.

Remove the metal weight track from the lighthouse.

Rehabilitate and repair the Oil House.

Remove the existing vinyl perimeter fence around the lighthouse and replace with a replica of the original (pre-1920) decorative metal octagonal fence with granite bases.

Fabricate and install a replica stockade fence around both the Principal Keeper’s Quarters and Double Keepers’ Quarters (Museum of the Sea) to match the look and feel of the original landscape of the early historic period (1870-1890s).

Create a new walkway from the parking lot to improve pedestrian circulation, wayfinding, interpretation and the visitor experience.

Relocate the Keepers of the Light Amphitheater stones to provide an interpretation of the lighthouse keeper’s role.

Visitors can expect scaffolding to surround the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse for much of the multi-year project. Lighthouse climbing opportunities will likely not be possible until the summer of 2026.