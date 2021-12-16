Famous YouTuber ‘MrBeast’ leaves $1,000 tip for nursing school server at Greenville’s Sup Dogs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A famous YouTube streamer left a $1,000 tip for a nursing school student who waited on him at Sup Dogs in Greenville.

Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as “MrBeast” online, stopped by the Greenville bar with some friend, according to an Instagram post from the restaurant.

He left a $1,000 tip for the server who waited on him. According to the post, she is in nursing school and has been working with COVID-19 patients for the past six months.

“This made her Christmas! He also stopped to take pics with fans. Just so nice. The guy deserves all the success in the world,” the post said.

Donaldson’s YouTube channel has almost 85 million subscribers.

He is known for donating large sums of money or hosting competitions with large payouts as part of his videos.

He recently created a non-violent version of the drama show Squid Games, in which 450 people competed for $456,000 in cash. It attracted more than 160 million viewers, making it one of the most-viewed videos of 2021.