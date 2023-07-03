CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The streets of Charlotte were filled with excited soccer fans Sunday, as the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team defeated Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Gold Cup group match.

The game was historic, as it also marked the first time the USMNT played in Charlotte.

“We’re coming from Greer, South Carolina and Greenville,” said fan Joana Lopez. “We’re here for the fun, we’re here to support, and to enjoy Charlotte because it’s really pretty up here.”

Two years ago, Charlotte didn’t even have a soccer team. While Gold Cup matches have been played at Bank of America Stadium in the past, it’s only been a couple of years that the Queen City has been able to really call itself a soccer town.

“We’re having these big tournaments now in the city, which is good. The city is growing, the Hispanic community is getting involved a lot. It brings us united,” said fan Cristhian Aleman.

While fans welcome the enthusiasm, many are also surprised at just how fast the city has embraced Charlotte FC and soccer in general. According to stadium officials, 40,243 people attended Sunday’s match.

“It’s wild. I was just talking to my friend who is in town for this about how Charlotte has just taken such a loving to the MLS and it’s just really surprising how passionate people are this soon,” said fan AJ Rotko.