Farmers, scientists on alert after bird flu found in dozens of wild birds in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Scientists and farmers are on alert after a highly contagious and deadly form of bird flu was found in dozens of wild birds in North Carolina. Scientists said it’s likely the same strain of illness that forced the killing of thousands of turkeys on an Indiana poultry farm.

Scientists are warning people who keep their birds outdoors to take extra precautions after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture reported 65 cases of bird flu in wild waterfowl.

“Move them inside and keep them sequestered from other wildlife and wild birds,” said Dr. Matt Koci, a professor of viral immunology at North Carolina State University.

He said the illness is very dangerous for chickens and turkeys.

“Within 48 to 72 hours, you’ll start seeing birds die,” he explained. “It can kill, depending on the strain, from 60 to 100 percent of the flock, so it’s really deadly.”

What’s still not clear is whether this strain can spread to people, but he says strains that can are fairly rare. “There’s no reason to believe this is one of those strains,” he explained. “And in the rare cases where it has jumped from birds to people, it doesn’t spread from person to person.”

He also said it does not pose a risk to the food supply.

While he said the bird flu likely won’t infect people, it can affect their jobs. A 2015 outbreak killed 50 million birds, causing huge losses for the poultry industry.

Andrew Harper, who works at “The Urban Chicken” in Raleigh, remembers those difficult days.

“Basically, the store was not allowed to sell or have any chickens or host any swaps or sales or anything like that,” he recalled. “It was a very, very tough year — probably the toughest year for us overall.”

With close monitoring, Koci said it’s possible to stop outbreaks from doing significant damage.

“If we catch it early and we can keep it contained to just a couple of farms, it should be relatively minor,” he said. “If it turns into what 2014-2015 was in the Midwest, the economic impact could be devastating.”