‘Faster. Easier. Safer.’ Carowinds to go cashless

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Guests visiting Carowinds will soon want to leave their cash behind as the amusement park moves to all cashless payments next week.

Starting Monday, August 23, in-park locations will only accept credit and debit card payments or Apple Pay and Google Pay.

“At Carowinds, we want you to have an amazing time with your friends and family, without sacrificing your safety in any way,” park officials said. “It’s faster, safer and always secure.”

The park will offer “Cash-to-Card Kiosks” where guests can convert their cash into a prepaid debit card that can be used inside and outside the park.

Carowinds said that while Apple Pay and Google Pay can be used inside the park, it is not currently accepted at the parking tolls.