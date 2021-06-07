From 2018 to 2019, the U.S. population grew by .48%, its slowest rate in 100 years. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2019, based on 5-year estimates.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

1 / 30Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#30. Catawba County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +4,464

— #569 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.9%

— #43 among counties in North Carolina, #1,070 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 157,613

— #18 largest county in North Carolina, #417 largest county nationwide

2 / 30Dennis Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Davidson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +4,743

— #555 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.0%

— #41 among counties in North Carolina, #1,059 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 165,381

— #16 largest county in North Carolina, #394 largest county nationwide

3 / 30Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lee County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +4,905

— #547 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.8%

— #28 among counties in North Carolina, #477 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 60,481

— #45 largest county in North Carolina, #861 largest county nationwide

4 / 30G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Watauga County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +5,220

— #533 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.5%

— #23 among counties in North Carolina, #374 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 54,925

— #51 largest county in North Carolina, #924 largest county nationwide

5 / 30Washuotaku // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lincoln County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +7,222

— #463 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +9.5%

— #26 among counties in North Carolina, #432 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 82,919

— #33 largest county in North Carolina, #684 largest county nationwide

6 / 30Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Franklin County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +7,889

— #442 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +13.5%

— #15 among counties in North Carolina, #237 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 66,362

— #41 largest county in North Carolina, #804 largest county nationwide

7 / 30CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hoke County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +9,829

— #398 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +22.3%

— #4 among counties in North Carolina, #76 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 53,957

— #52 largest county in North Carolina, #934 largest county nationwide

8 / 30KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#23. Chatham County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +9,912

— #396 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +16.1%

— #11 among counties in North Carolina, #172 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 71,338

— #37 largest county in North Carolina, #758 largest county nationwide

9 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pender County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +10,143

— #389 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +20.2%

— #10 among counties in North Carolina, #101 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 60,399

— #46 largest county in North Carolina, #864 largest county nationwide

10 / 30Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#21. Henderson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +11,032

— #369 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.6%

— #21 among counties in North Carolina, #363 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 114,913

— #26 largest county in North Carolina, #537 largest county nationwide

11 / 30KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#20. Moore County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +11,380

— #362 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +13.2%

— #16 among counties in North Carolina, #242 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 97,294

— #28 largest county in North Carolina, #610 largest county nationwide

12 / 30Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#19. Orange County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +15,274

— #313 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +11.8%

— #18 among counties in North Carolina, #307 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 144,836

— #19 largest county in North Carolina, #448 largest county nationwide

13 / 30Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Alamance County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +16,252

— #298 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +11.1%

— #19 among counties in North Carolina, #339 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 163,324

— #17 largest county in North Carolina, #398 largest county nationwide

14 / 30Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gaston County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +16,629

— #295 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.2%

— #30 among counties in North Carolina, #520 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 219,271

— #10 largest county in North Carolina, #304 largest county nationwide

15 / 30Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#16. Pitt County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +17,048

— #292 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.6%

— #22 among counties in North Carolina, #367 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 178,433

— #14 largest county in North Carolina, #367 largest county nationwide

16 / 30Canva

#15. Cumberland County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +19,867

— #266 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.3%

— #32 among counties in North Carolina, #661 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 332,861

— #5 largest county in North Carolina, #208 largest county nationwide

17 / 30Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Iredell County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +20,906

— #258 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +13.5%

— #14 among counties in North Carolina, #236 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 175,538

— #15 largest county in North Carolina, #373 largest county nationwide

18 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Harnett County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +23,252

— #235 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +21.3%

— #8 among counties in North Carolina, #87 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 132,283

— #23 largest county in North Carolina, #481 largest county nationwide

19 / 30Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Buncombe County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +23,637

— #232 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.1%

— #24 among counties in North Carolina, #395 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 256,886

— #7 largest county in North Carolina, #264 largest county nationwide

20 / 30Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#11. Onslow County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +25,862

— #213 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +15.3%

— #13 among counties in North Carolina, #188 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 195,069

— #13 largest county in North Carolina, #342 largest county nationwide

21 / 30iofoto // Shutterstock

#10. Brunswick County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +29,821

— #181 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +29.2%

— #1 among counties in North Carolina, #36 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 131,815

— #24 largest county in North Carolina, #483 largest county nationwide

22 / 30PatGallery // Shutterstock

#9. New Hanover County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +30,666

— #176 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +15.5%

— #12 among counties in North Carolina, #184 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 227,938

— #9 largest county in North Carolina, #292 largest county nationwide

23 / 30Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Forsyth County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +32,206

— #168 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +9.4%

— #27 among counties in North Carolina, #438 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 375,195

— #4 largest county in North Carolina, #184 largest county nationwide

24 / 30Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Johnston County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +36,195

— #145 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +22.5%

— #3 among counties in North Carolina, #72 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 196,870

— #12 largest county in North Carolina, #338 largest county nationwide

25 / 30PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cabarrus County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +36,625

— #142 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +21.5%

— #6 among counties in North Carolina, #84 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 206,615

— #11 largest county in North Carolina, #322 largest county nationwide

26 / 30Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Union County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +40,707

— #126 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +21.4%

— #7 among counties in North Carolina, #85 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 231,053

— #8 largest county in North Carolina, #284 largest county nationwide

27 / 30Canva

#4. Guilford County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +52,082

— #101 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.9%

— #20 among counties in North Carolina, #344 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 527,868

— #3 largest county in North Carolina, #131 largest county nationwide

28 / 30Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Durham County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +53,270

— #100 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +20.6%

— #9 among counties in North Carolina, #95 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 311,848

— #6 largest county in North Carolina, #222 largest county nationwide

29 / 30digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#2. Mecklenburg County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +191,714

— #21 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +21.7%

— #5 among counties in North Carolina, #80 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 1,074,475

— #1 largest county in North Carolina, #40 largest county nationwide

30 / 30Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Wake County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +218,533

— #17 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +25.7%

— #2 among counties in North Carolina, #57 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 1,069,079

— #2 largest county in North Carolina, #41 largest county nationwide