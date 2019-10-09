Fatal crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-40 west in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Iredell County Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck, which also involved an SUV and a pickup truck, happened before 2:45 p.m. on I-40 about two miles east of the I-77 interchange near mile marker 156, shutting down the interstate’s westbound lanes.

Witnesses at the scene said there was a brush fire in the area at the time of the crash. They said the crash happened when drivers slowed down due to smoke drifting across the roadway.

By 3:30 p.m., traffic was backed up for about 6 miles. One firefighter told WBTV that it would take a “long time” for the interstate to completely re-open.

No further information has been released.

