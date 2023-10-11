LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic collision involving an 18-wheeler resulted in one fatality early Wednesday morning, the Lumberton Police Department said.

The collision happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 74-Alternate and West Fifth Street Extension. Police say the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck resulting in the death of one person.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased as they are notifying the next of kin.

This investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Corporal Cedrique Bridges, Lumberton Police Department DWI Enforcement Division at 910-671-3845.