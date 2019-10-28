Fatalities reported in accident involving Amtrak train headed to Raleigh

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WNCN/WBTV) – Fatalities were reported in a crash involving a passenger train bound for Raleigh and a car, according to the Harrisburg Fire Department.

The accident happened at Saddle Creek Court in Harrisburg, which is near Charlotte. None of the 45 people on board the train were injured, the Harrisburg Fire Department said.

“Crews working on controlling a gas leak on an overturned vehicle down the tracks,” the fire department tweeted.

Rail traffic has been stopped and Saddle Creek Court will be closed “for quite sometime,” the fire department said.

There is no word on what happened or what caused the accident.

No further information was available.

