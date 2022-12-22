INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WJZY) — A father was arrested Wednesday after his six-year-old child suffered a narcotics overdose at a Union County tattoo shop in early December, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kevin Gordon, 37, is charged with felony child abuse and resistance, delay, and obstruction.

Kevin Gordon (Courtesy: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities and EMS responded to Ink-182 Tattoos near Andrew Jackson Highway in Indian Trail to aid the six-year-old in cardiac arrest.

Deputies say they immediately began CPR after finding him unresponsive inside the business. Paramedics got to the scene and administered Narcan, as the boy’s signs and symptoms matched a narcotics overdose.

The child was then rushed to a local hospital while Medic continued critical medical care.

Over the next several days, drug screens revealed the boy had ingested fentanyl and meth; he eventually recovered after continued critical treatment.

“The job of any parent is to protect their children and to ensure they are cared for in a safe environment,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey. “The failure to do that by the child’s father in this case, along with the presence of deadly narcotics in this child’s environment, nearly led to the six-year-old victim losing his life.”

Gordon was given a $5,000 secured bond; he no longer remains in the custody of the Union County Jail.