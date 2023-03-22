GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Who says in-laws don’t get along?

A Caswell County father-in-law and son-in-law were placed in the Alamance County Jail after they were charged in connection to theft of HVAC parts, scrap metal, and an air compressor, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 17, the owner of Ideal Comfort Heating and Air reported to the sheriff’s office that numerous thefts had occurred over several days at his business in the Union Ridge community near Lake Cammack about nine miles north of Burlington.

Investigators identified 62-year-old John Baptist Moreno, and his son-in-law Larry M. Mann, 38, as the suspects. The two were charged, but were unable to be located at that time.

On Tuesday, Moreno and Mann were arrested and taken into custody.

Both are charged with felony larceny and felony obtaining property by a false pretense.

Moreno received a $20,000 secured bond and Mann a $50,000 secured bond.

Both suspects were served with additional charges from other agencies, the sheriff’s office said.